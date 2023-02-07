Reese Witherspoon Reveals Mila Kunis' Reaction To Her Viral Red Carpet Pics With Ashton Kutcher: 'You Guys Look So Awkward'

“She even emailed us last night,” the blonde beauty said of Kunis. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ ... It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

Despite all of the fan backlash, Witherspoon could not stop gushing — and poking fun — at Kutcher. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she continued. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”