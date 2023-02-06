Fans Poke Fun At Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's Awkward Photos During 'Your Place Or Mine' Premiere: 'The Chemistry Is Insane!'

"actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s school of promotion cause…what is this," one person wrote, while another added, "I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos."

A third person joked, "the chemistry is insane!!!!" while a fourth stated, "to have a bond like them!!"

Another person quipped, "I choose to believe the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon romcom is about to be so spicy they needed to look like they hated each other for the press tour to avoid drama."