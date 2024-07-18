'Are You Giving Her a Hickey?': Reign Disick, 9, Begs Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to 'Stop Making Out'

"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," an insider told a news outlet. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

Though the two are still co-parents, Kourtney isn't too worked up over what her her ex thinks.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," another insider shared. "Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing."