'Are You Giving Her a Hickey?': Reign Disick, 9, Begs Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to 'Stop Making Out'
Reign Disick wants Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to get a room.
On the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Kardashians, the 9-year-old made a request for his mom and her husband to stop with their incessant PDA.
"Mom! Stop making out with Travis, bro!" he told her as the group was in Australia for Barker's Blink-182 concerts.
"Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!" quipped the tot, referring to the couple's son, Rocky, who they welcomed in November 2023.
The pair laughed off Disick's comments and continued to pack on the PDA, with the elementary school student bluntly asking, "Are you giving her a hickey now?"
"No! It’s a gentle kiss on my neck. I just missed him," the mom-of-four, 45, told her son, pointing out that they had been apart for over a week.
"Right..." the tot — whose dad is Scott Disick, 41 — replied in a sarcastic tone.
- Scott Disick's Son Reign, 9, Shows Off Flashy Jewelry While They Celebrate Passover Together: Photos
- Kourtney Kardashian Slams Troll Who Claimed Sister Kim's Photo of Her Was Unflattering: 'I Love This Body'
- Scott Disick Is 'at War' With Ex Kourtney Kardashian 'Over Their Kids,' Fears He's Being 'Replaced'
Kourtney brushed off Reign's words in a confessional scene, explaining, "I think it’s a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that."
As OK! reported, Scott is allegedly not fond of his ex constantly being all over the drummer while their three kids — the exes also share son Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 12 — are around.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," an insider told a news outlet. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."
Though the two are still co-parents, Kourtney isn't too worked up over what her her ex thinks.
"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," another insider shared. "Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing."
The source noted that the Lemme vitamin founder "is happier than she has been in a long time."
"She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the insider stated of the blended brood, which also includes Travis’ children, son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are involved as older siblings."