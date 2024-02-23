OK Magazine
Penelope Disick Awkwardly Stands Next to Mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Making Out Backstage: Watch

Feb. 23 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Caught up in the moment?

Before one of Blink-182's recent concerts, a fan took a video of Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick and Travis Barker backstage — and after a few seconds in the area, the spouses got swept away in each other.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are known for packing on the PDA.

In a TikTok clip, the couple stood close together and shared a few kisses, with the 11-year-old situated nearby and talking to another woman. However, that chat only lasted a few seconds, forcing the pre-teen to stand there alone as the reality star and the drummer began making out.

Some social media users couldn't help but cringe over the moment, sharing their reactions via the comments section.

"Poor P just hovering around while they exchange spit," one person commented, while another wrote, "P is the 3rd wheel."

"Kissing 🙄 while her daughter is there. Great example as a mother. To degrade yourself. Some role model haha she needs to get over herself 🙄," a third TikTok user said.

The reality star has three kids with ex Scott Disick and one with her husband.

It's unclear if any of Kardashian's other kids were there, though earlier in the month, she did show son Rocky's stroller backstage. Barker, 48, and his wife, 44, welcomed the tot in November 2023.

Penelope, who also has brothers Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, is clearly enjoying have a baby around the house, as Kourtney revealed the 11-year-old surprised her mom by buying an outfit for Rocky. The Poosh founder called her daughter's gesture the "sweetest."

The couple married in 2022.

Penelope splits her time between Kourtney and dad Scott Disick's house.

While Kourtney and her ex, 40, don't have the closest relationship anymore, matriarch Kris Jenner denied rumors that Scott was cut off from the family.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated. "We love him and not true!"

Kris and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Penelope, even helped set Scott up on a blind date during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Blink-182 is currently on tour in Australia.

When listing qualities his date should have, Penelope noted the woman should be "older" than his recent exes, many of whom are aged 25 and under.

"He was saying late 20s, but I said young 30s is fine," Khloè informed her niece, who responded back in disbelief, "No! 20s?!"

"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope declared, prompting the dad-of-three to laugh.

"I would," Scott confessed. "But it's not a good look."

His daughter shared other characteristics his potential girlfriend should have, noting, "Good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."

