Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are 'Cordial' as They Coparent Their 3 Kids: 'She Is Focused on Her Own Life'

According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian — who recently welcomed a child with husband Travis Barker — and her ex Scott Disick are amicable as they work together to coparent their three kids, Mason , 14, Penelope , 11, and Reign , 9.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," the insider spilled to a news outlet.

“Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing," the source added.