Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are 'Cordial' as They Coparent Their 3 Kids: 'She Is Focused on Her Own Life'
No hard feelings?
According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian — who recently welcomed a child with husband Travis Barker — and her ex Scott Disick are amicable as they work together to coparent their three kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.
"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," the insider spilled to a news outlet.
“Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing," the source added.
The Kardashians star welcomed son Rocky with the musician in November 2023.
"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the insider said of the blended family, which includes her and Scott’s kids as well as Travis’ children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are involved as older siblings."
"Kourtney and Travis are still carving out special time for each other as well as for themselves. They know how important that is for any relationship and both of them make a conscientious effort," they continued.
As OK! previously reported, though Kourtney and Scott apparently have a mostly friendly relationship, the 40-year-old is allegedly not happy with the Poosh founder and the Blink 182 drummer’s over-the-top public displays of affection around their kids.
"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," the insider spilled. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."
This information came after the married couple was caught making out while Penelope awkwardly stood nearby, as seen in a recent TikTok.
"Poor P just hovering around while they exchange spit," one user commented, and another added of the mom-of-four, "Some role model haha she needs to get over herself 🙄."
