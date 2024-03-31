OK Magazine
Scott Disick Demands Ex Kourtney Kardashian 'Tone Down the PDA' With Travis Barker in 'Front of Their Children': Source

Mar. 31 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Scott Disick isn't happy about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's over-the-top public displays of affection around their kids, according to a source.

The Talentless founder and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who share Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 — dated on and off for around ten years before calling it quits for good.

scott disick gaunt appearance ozempic gone too far
Source: mega

Scott Disick doesn't like ex Kourtney Kardashian's excessive PDA with Travis Barker.

Several years later, Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer sparked rumors of romance. They tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed one son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

However, the happy couple's kisses, cuddles and other loved-up antics on social media and at home doesn't sit well with Disick.

kourtney
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in 2022.

"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," the source spilled. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

As OK! previously reported, the married couple was caught making out while Penelope awkwardly stood nearby in a recent TikTok.

"Poor P just hovering around while they exchange spit," one person commented, and another noted, "Some role model haha she needs to get over herself 🙄."

kourtney travis
Source: mega

The pair are frequently photographed making out in public.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
This comes after an insider dished that the reality television personality and Disick were "at war" over what was best for their children.

"They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis, especially their son, Mason," the insider explained. "Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him."

scott disick
Source: MEGA

Disick is reportedly afraid of being replaced by Barker.

Last year, a separate source claimed Disick had been "very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids" as Kardashian prepared to welcome her little one with Barker.

"Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time," the source revealed. "Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family."

Source: OK!
"It stings a little, and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her," the source continued. "He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

The source spoke with Life & Style about Disick's reservations regarding PDA.

