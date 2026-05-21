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RFK Jr. Eerily Admits His Wife Had 'Some Kind of Relationship' With Ghislaine Maxwell 

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. admitted to flying on Jeffrey Epstein's plane on two separate occasions.

May 21 2026, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET

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In an interview on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that he had traveled twice on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet with his wife and children. He explained that the rides were facilitated because his then-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, had a relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Kennedy stated that he, his late wife Mary, and two of his children accepted a ride from New York to Palm Beach, Fla., in 1993 to spend Easter with his mother. He explained that Maxwell knew they were planning a trip to Florida and offered them a ride on the plane.

He flew a second time with four of his children to Rapid City, S.D., for a weekend of fossil hunting in 1995.

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Image of RFK Jr. vaguely recalled his wife's 'relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: @FOXNEWS

RFK Jr. vaguely recalled his wife's 'relationship' with Ghislaine Maxwell.

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Source: @factpostnews

Kennedy noted these trips occurred 30 years ago, years before Epstein's crimes came to light.

He stated that "my wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach," by Epstein and his co-conspirator.

The convicted child abuser and former socialite, currently trying to get out of a 20-year federal prison sentence for her role in grooming and trafficking teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, was a well-known presence in the Kennedy family's orbit before Mary's marriage and was a close friend of hers.

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Mary Kennedy, Robert Kennedy Jr, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s late second wife, Mary, appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list released by the DOJ.

Unsealed Department of Justice documents and evidence released from the Epstein case confirmed that Mary’s name appeared in Epstein's contacts.

Kennedy emphasized that he was never on the plane alone and maintained that these trips occurred decades ago, long before Epstein's criminal activities became publicly known.

He has consistently advocated for full public transparency and the complete release of all unsealed documents and flight logs related to the Epstein investigation.

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Mary Kennedy, Robert Kennedy Jr, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s second wife, Mary, died by suicide.

Mary Richardson Kennedy was an American interior designer, architect, and philanthropist known for her extensive advocacy for green building designs and food allergy research.

She was the second wife of the controversial head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mary struggled with severe clinical depression and substance abuse issues, which intensified as her marriage deteriorated. RFK Jr. filed for divorce in 2010 after 16 years of marriage. Following the separation, she faced highly publicized legal and personal battles, including arrests for driving while impaired.

'Different Names, Same Rotten Circle'

Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his late second wife, Mary, had past ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his late second wife, Mary, had past ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Her life and tragic death by suicide in 2012 at the age of 52 have been widely documented, most recently being the focus of the 2026 biography RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise by Isabel Vincent, which sheds light on the intense emotional toll of the custody battles and divorce proceedings on her final days.

The admission drew scrutiny and scorn from social media commenters, including one who noted, “The disturbing part is how casually these connections are always discussed after the fact, like flying on Epstein’s jet or being socially connected to Ghislaine Maxwell was just another networking event in elite circles.. Meanwhile, the victims spent years being ignored, silenced, or dismissed while powerful people kept partying, socializing, and protecting their access. That’s why public trust keeps collapsing. Different names, same rotten circle.”

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