RFK Jr. Slammed for His 'Creepy' Anniversary Message to Cheryl Hines After Sexting Scandal
Who said love was dead?
RFK Jr. shared a touching message to his wife, Cheryl Hines, for their 11th wedding anniversary, leaving social media users to prey on the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ choice of words for his partner.
“Thanks for 11 years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces,” Kennedy wrote via X on Sunday, August 3 — one day after their respective day of marriage.
'Kinda Creepy'
To top off his message, the politician shared a professional photo of himself smiling directly at the camera while Hines gently pressed her nose against his cheek.
While some X users congratulated the couple for another year together, others couldn’t help but shade Kennedy for penning such a peculiar statement for his wife.
“Not gonna lie, kinda creepy,” wrote one.
“A lot of empty spaces in your brain, that’s for sure,” said another.
RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi
“Didn’t you cheat on her just two years ago?” asked a third, referring to the politician’s sexting scandal with reporter Olivia Nuzzi after she interviewed him in November 2023.
In September 2024, Nuzzi acknowledged that “the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal.” She emphasized that the relationship was “never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.”
During their affair, Nuzzi allegedly sent Kennedy “demure” naked photos of herself. As OK! previously reported, the pair “weren’t being particularly careful” about their virtual exchanges. A source even noted how there was “a reason” Nuzzi’s workplace found out.
Cheryl Hines Gives RFK Jr. an Ultimatum
After news of the affair made headlines, Hines gave her husband an ultimatum to move her closer to him in Washington, D.C., — or else.
“Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own in DC, even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” a source dished to a news outlet.
RFK Jr. Feels Like Wife Cheryl Hines Has 'Taken Him for a Ride'
Despite Hines’ demands, an insider recently revealed that Kennedy feels like “he’s been taken for a ride” by his wife after she forced him into buying a $4.34 million mansion at the heart of the political state in Georgetown.
The source claimed the Hollywood star has “no plans” to leave California or “become a full-time political wife” while her husband takes the reins alongside President Donald Trump.