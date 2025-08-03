RFK Jr. Slammed for His 'Creepy' Anniversary Message to Cheryl Hines After Sexting Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Who said love was dead? RFK Jr. shared a touching message to his wife, Cheryl Hines, for their 11th wedding anniversary, leaving social media users to prey on the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ choice of words for his partner. “Thanks for 11 years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces,” Kennedy wrote via X on Sunday, August 3 — one day after their respective day of marriage.

'Kinda Creepy'

Source: mega The couple tied the knot in 2014.

To top off his message, the politician shared a professional photo of himself smiling directly at the camera while Hines gently pressed her nose against his cheek. While some X users congratulated the couple for another year together, others couldn’t help but shade Kennedy for penning such a peculiar statement for his wife. “Not gonna lie, kinda creepy,” wrote one. “A lot of empty spaces in your brain, that’s for sure,” said another.

Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces. pic.twitter.com/zvXw9NRLYB — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 3, 2025 Source: @RobertKennedyJr/X The politician thanked his wife for many years of 'laughter.'

RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi

Source: mega Olivia Nuzzi reportedly sent RFK Jr. 'demure' naked photos.

“Didn’t you cheat on her just two years ago?” asked a third, referring to the politician’s sexting scandal with reporter Olivia Nuzzi after she interviewed him in November 2023. In September 2024, Nuzzi acknowledged that “the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal.” She emphasized that the relationship was “never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.” During their affair, Nuzzi allegedly sent Kennedy “demure” naked photos of herself. As OK! previously reported, the pair “weren’t being particularly careful” about their virtual exchanges. A source even noted how there was “a reason” Nuzzi’s workplace found out.

Cheryl Hines Gives RFK Jr. an Ultimatum

Source: mega Cheryl Hines demanded her husband move her to Washington to keep a close eye on him.

After news of the affair made headlines, Hines gave her husband an ultimatum to move her closer to him in Washington, D.C., — or else. “Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own in DC, even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” a source dished to a news outlet.

RFK Jr. Feels Like Wife Cheryl Hines Has 'Taken Him for a Ride'

Source: mega A source claimed RFK Jr. feels like his wife has taken him 'for a ride' after his affair.