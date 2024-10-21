or
Olivia Nuzzi Officially 'Parts Ways' With New York Magazine After Alleged Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Affair

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy and Olivia Nuzzi reportedly engaged in a non-physical affair.

Oct. 21 2024, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

New York Magazine confirmed Olivia Nuzzi is no longer working for them as their Washington correspondent after she allegedly had an affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

"Last month, the magazine enlisted the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine to review Olivia Nuzzi’s work during the 2024 campaign," the October 21 statement read.

olivia nuzzi parts ways new york magazine robert f kennedy jr scandal
Source: @olivianuzzi/instagram

Olivia Nuzzi no longer works at New York Magazine.

"They reached the same conclusion as the magazine’s initial internal review of her published work, finding no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias," the statement continued. "Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways."

"Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent. We wish her the best."

olivia nuzzi parts ways new york magazine robert f kennedy jr scandal
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denied the affair.

Nuzzi was initially put on leave in September after she "acknowledged to the magazine's editors" she'd engaged in a "personal relationship" with Kennedy Jr. while she was reporting on his 2024 presidential campaign. This broke the magazine’s rules surrounding "conflicts of interest and disclosures."

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," a spokesperson said at the time. "We regret this violation of our readers’ trust."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

robert f kennedy jr accused affairs women sexting scandal
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently married to actress Cheryl Hines.

According to a report, the pair engaged in a non-physical affair. Nuzzi also allegedly sent "demure" naked photos of herself after the two met last year.

However, Kennedy Jr., who has been married to wife Cheryl Hines since 2014, denied the allegations and claimed he'd "only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

olivia nuzzi affair
Source: @olivianuzzix/Instagram

Ryan Lizza was previously engaged to Olivia Nuzzi.

As OK! previously reported, Nuzzi's former fiancé, Ryan Lizza, filed a no contact order that claimed the correspondent has been "cheating" on him with a "married man for almost a year."

"She admitted the affair and over the course of weeks of conversations she confided how she fell into what she described as a ‘toxic’ ‘unhealthy’ ‘stupid’ ‘psychotic’ ‘crazy’ ‘indefensible’ relationship with a 70-year-old ‘s-- addict’ who told her he wanted to ‘possess,’ ‘control,’ and ‘impregnate’ her," the court filing said.

However, Nuzzi alleged Lizza "hacked" her devices for the "purpose of stalking and surveilling me and to collect materials to employ as blackmail to intimidate me back into a relationship, and to inflict public ridicule and humiliation as well as professional damage as punishment when I would not return to the relationship."

