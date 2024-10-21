Olivia Nuzzi Officially 'Parts Ways' With New York Magazine After Alleged Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Affair

As OK! previously reported, Nuzzi's former fiancé, Ryan Lizza, filed a no contact order that claimed the correspondent has been "cheating" on him with a "married man for almost a year."

"She admitted the affair and over the course of weeks of conversations she confided how she fell into what she described as a ‘toxic’ ‘unhealthy’ ‘stupid’ ‘psychotic’ ‘crazy’ ‘indefensible’ relationship with a 70-year-old ‘s-- addict’ who told her he wanted to ‘possess,’ ‘control,’ and ‘impregnate’ her," the court filing said.

However, Nuzzi alleged Lizza "hacked" her devices for the "purpose of stalking and surveilling me and to collect materials to employ as blackmail to intimidate me back into a relationship, and to inflict public ridicule and humiliation as well as professional damage as punishment when I would not return to the relationship."