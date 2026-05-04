Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Bizarre Airport Bird Rescue Sparks Concern: 'Don't Eat It!'

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a video of a starling rescue at Dulles airport, prompting jokes from followers warning him not to eat it. The humor stems from several high-profile, bizarre stories involving his interactions with animals and roadkill that came to light during his political campaigns. Kennedy admitted to picking up a dead bear cub that had been hit by a car, intending to skin it and eat the meat. After running out of time before a flight, he staged a prank in Central Park on a bicycle.

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Source: MEGA RFK Jr. claims he's eaten animals.

His daughter recounted a story where Kennedy discovered a dead whale on a beach, severed its head with a chainsaw, and strapped it to the roof of the family minivan to take home. A photo circulated showing him posing with a cooked animal carcass. Critics accused him of eating a dog, though he adamantly denied it and clarified that it was a goat. He has openly admitted to previously keeping a large freezer dedicated to storing roadkill to feed his trained birds of prey.

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Source: @RobertKennedyJr/X Kennedy is an avid, lifelong falconer.

Kennedy is an avid, lifelong falconer. He frequently posts videos interacting with birds, including his well-known pet ravens. According to a 2026 biography, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise by journalist Isabel Vincent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once cut the p----- off a road-killed raccoon while his children waited in the car. While the rescue at Dulles was a genuine attempt to help a trapped bird, his online reputation for eating or collecting dead wildlife continues to spark a wave of satirical reactions whenever he is seen near an animal.

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Source: MEGA RFK Jr. was mocked for rescuing the bird.

“Starling rescue at Dulles!” the embattled HHS secretary posted on Instagram on Sunday, May 3, along with a photo of him appearing to come off a plane holding a bird rather tightly. Alarmed commenters warned him, “Don’t eat it, Robert!” “Someone’s cat bringing them a dead rat to show their love and appreciation,” quipped another.

Source: MEGA Some people thought RFK Jr. might eat the bird after posting the picture.