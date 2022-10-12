'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Split After 2 Years: 'We Are Grateful That We Remain Great Friends'
“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the duo said in a joint statement on Wednesday, October 12. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”
“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!” the message continued.
The Bravo personality, 55, and Hill, 52, went public with their romance in August 2018. The former flames later got engaged and married in October 2020.
Hill and Bailey's relationship hasn't been easy, as the former admitted they've been through some ups and downs.
“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday. We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood, and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” he said in January 2022.
“But I’ll say because we are also very transparent … yeah we argue, and I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two.’ Because it was just something that happened, I don’t go too far into our business – it was nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times, it’s just communication.”
The couple faced another obstacle when a woman claimed she sent nude photos to Hill, but he denied the allegations.
“We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” he said at the time.