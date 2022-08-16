Cynthia Bailey Teases Possible 'Housewives' Return & Kitchen Battle With Todd Bridges

After dicing it up in the kitchen, Bailey snagged an invite to one of the most infamous events of the year, close pal Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. "Teresa and I actually connected on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and she was my favorite," the mother-of-one dishes. "She was one of the ladies that I was most interested to get to know, because I feel like in a lot of ways we have a lot in common."

"I was really excited to be a part of their special day," she emphasizes about The Real Housewives of New Jersey wedding. "I also got a chance to see some of the other Housewives. I haven't really seen a lot of the ladies in a while, because I've been out in Los Angeles focusing on my acting career. So it was good to see and reconnect with everyone."