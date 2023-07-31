Kenya Moore Savagely Tells Kim Zolciak to 'Go to Rehab' After Messy Kroy Biermann Reconciliation
Kenya Moore is adding in her two cents amid former The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kim Zolciak's messy drama with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.
When asked to offer the "brutal truth" about the complicated couple's situation following their decision to reconcile two months after they both filed for divorce, Moore offered words of advice to her fellow reality star.
“Go to rehab,” Moore replied to Andy Cohen during her Sunday, July 30, appearance on Watch What Happens Live while playing a game of “Say What You Mean, Girl!”.
“Go to rehab," she reiterated.
This wasn't the first time Moore addressed Zolciak's scandalous past few months after she gushed about her marriage to Biermann during her recent return to RHOA.
“One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth,” Moore tweeted on July 10, alongside a clip of Zolciak saying she and the former NFL player were "doing great."
The frenemies have had it out for each other for quite some time, it seems, as Zolciak was caught on camera joking of Moore: "That b---- is still alive'" when Sherée Whitfield mentioned her name.
Moore wasn't a fan of Zolciak's remark, calling it “truly evil” after the July 9 episode aired. “I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was … sorry IS down,” Moore tweeted earlier this month. “Learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Zolciak and Biermann both filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, with the latter calling their union “irretrievably broken." Ever since then, the on-again, off-again couple has been lodging jaw-dropping allegations against the other, with Zolciak alleging the father of her children has struggled with substance abuse while Biermann claimed his wife has a gambling problem that has financially ruined their family.
Despite things going from bad to worse over the course of two months, in a shocking move, they decided to try and work things out for their kids.