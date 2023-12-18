Kyle Richards Reveals How She Plans to Spend Christmas With Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky and Their Daughters
Kyle Richards is doing it all this holiday season!
Though The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG is one of the biggest reality stars on television and a devoted mom to her four daughters — all while navigating her recent split from estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. Despite being booked and busy, she still has been able to tackle her Christmas to-do list with the help of Amazon Live.
The Bravo star chats exclusively with OK! about how she will spend December 25 with her kids — and presumably the real estate mogul — how she's getting all of her shopping done for her family and what it's like buying gifts for sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.
"I let the girls open one present," she says of their family's Christmas Eve ritual. "Then, the next day, we wake up and everybody gathers around the tree. That's how we do it at our house!"
However, there's one activity in particular that Kyle loves to do with her daughters, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, during the holidays. "One of my favorite traditions is having the girls cook with me in the kitchen," the Halloween actress reveals. "Not only so that I can teach them, but because it's just fun. I grew up like that."
With the big day drawing near, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star has made sure she's checked everything off of her list. "I was all crazy before Thanksgiving because I wanted my decorations up. Now I'm less concerned about getting that stuff ready, but I'm in a bit of panic with the shopping. I have so many people. My family is so big!"
"I'm known to give good gifts," she admits. "I like knowing the people and getting the kind of things they would like and appreciate. I've taken a lot of pride in my gift-giving."
Two people who she will most definitely be buying for are her two older sisters. "With Kathy, I would get her something for her house, or I would get her a specific type of jewelry that she would like," she explains of the Paris in Love star. "That's easy for me!"
"I like to buy Kim clothes or a piece of jewelry," she notes of her sibling and former costar.
As for hosting the perfect holiday bash, Kyle says one element is the most important. "It's always about the food — but also the lighting and music. The second people come in, I want everything to smell good. I want it to seem inviting in the way it looks. I want plenty of food so there are leftovers for the next day and for it to be super warm and cozy!"