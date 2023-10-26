'RHOBH' Stars Dorit and Paul Kemsley Deny Separation Rumors Despite 'Challenging Year'
Dorit and Paul Kemsley are not splitting up any time soon!
In a Wednesday, October 25, statement, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple clarified where they stand after rumors ran rampant that the duo of eight years was calling it quits on their marriage.
Despite enduring "some challenging years," Dorit, 47, and Paul, 56, explained, "We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family."
"We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage," they added before asking Bravo viewers for support.
"We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true," the reality stars concluded before signing off, "Love, Dorit and PK."
During the Season 13 premiere of RHOBH, Dorit defended her union with Paul after confronting her close friend Erika Jayne over her public comment she made about them heading for "splitsville" during BravoCon 2022.
"To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful. What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited," the fashion designer told the former Chicago star, 52.
Erika claimed she was asked "a shady question" and "gave a shady answer" while adding that she was putting on a show for the audience. "Dorit, is your marriage strong?" the Pretty Mess author asked.
"My marriage is very strong," the mother of two — who shares son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7, with the music manager — spat back.
This is far from the first time the pair have confronted rumors about their relationship. Previously, former cast member Dana Wilkey alleged Dorit and Mauricio Umansky were having an affair behind Kyle Richards' back.
"Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?" the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder wrote in an Instagram post.
"Kyle and Mo are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie," she continued. "Do you think this is okay for my kids to see when it's a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason."
