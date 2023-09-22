Lamar Odom Offers 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador to Check Into One of His Treatment Centers After DUI Arrest
Lamar Odom is offering Shannon Beador help.
According to RadarOnline.com, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum sent The Real Housewives of Orange County star a private message on social media to give her a spot at one of his treatment centers following her recent DUI arrest.
Despite Odom's sweet gesture, sources say he has yet to get a response from Beador, who was taken into custody on Saturday, September 16, after driving her car into a residential home while intoxicated.
Earlier this year, the former NBA star launched the California-based Odom Recovery Group, which partnered with Restoration Recovery in Sacramento, Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills, Compassions in Laguna Beach and Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino.
"Odom Recovery Group has become a passion of mine and my purpose. I'm grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he said earlier this month about the facilities. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network, and we're growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."
Odom experienced how deadly substance dependency can be if not treated properly. In 2015, Khloé Kardashian's former husband was discovered unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada due to a drug overdose. Odom suffered 12 seizures, six strokes, and two instances when his heart completely stopped.
As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star agreed to seek treatment after the shocking accident which resulted in two misdemeanors. "I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I'm happy about that," Beador's friend Jeff Lewis announced on his radio show on Monday, September 18.
The Flipping Out star emphasized that his pal was "accepting full accountability" for what she had done and was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" of her actions. However, Lewis offered an interesting take on what he believed Beador's issues were.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he claimed. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic."
The same day, the mother-of-three's attorney addressed how Beador was faring after the accident. "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," her attorney stated.