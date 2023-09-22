OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Shannon Beader
OK LogoNEWS

Lamar Odom Offers 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador to Check Into One of His Treatment Centers After DUI Arrest

lamarodom shannonbeador pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lamar Odom is offering Shannon Beador help.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum sent The Real Housewives of Orange County star a private message on social media to give her a spot at one of his treatment centers following her recent DUI arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
lamarodom
Source: mega

Lamar Odom privately reached out to Shannon Beador after her DUI arrest.

Despite Odom's sweet gesture, sources say he has yet to get a response from Beador, who was taken into custody on Saturday, September 16, after driving her car into a residential home while intoxicated.

Earlier this year, the former NBA star launched the California-based Odom Recovery Group, which partnered with Restoration Recovery in Sacramento, Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills, Compassions in Laguna Beach and Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador dui arrest
Source: mega

Shannon Beador was offered a spot at one of Lamar Odom's 14 treatment centers.

"Odom Recovery Group has become a passion of mine and my purpose. I'm grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he said earlier this month about the facilities. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network, and we're growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."

Odom experienced how deadly substance dependency can be if not treated properly. In 2015, Khloé Kardashian's former husband was discovered unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada due to a drug overdose. Odom suffered 12 seizures, six strokes, and two instances when his heart completely stopped.

Article continues below advertisement
lamar odom
Source: mega

Lamar Odom was found unconscious from a drug overdose in 2015.

MORE ON:
Shannon Beader

As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star agreed to seek treatment after the shocking accident which resulted in two misdemeanors. "I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I'm happy about that," Beador's friend Jeff Lewis announced on his radio show on Monday, September 18.

The Flipping Out star emphasized that his pal was "accepting full accountability" for what she had done and was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" of her actions. However, Lewis offered an interesting take on what he believed Beador's issues were.

Article continues below advertisement
shannonbeador bravo pp
Source: bravo

Shannon Beador was taken into custody and booked after crashing her car into a residential property.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he claimed. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic."

The same day, the mother-of-three's attorney addressed how Beador was faring after the accident. "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," her attorney stated.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.