'I Didn't Do Anything': Tamra Judge Gives Glimpse Into 'Twisted' Drama That Led Her to 'Back Out' of 'The Tres Amigas' Comedy Tour
Tamra Judge opened up about her recent exit from The Three Amigas comedy tour, which was apparently due to more than just scheduling conflicts.
In the interview, published Friday, January 12, the reality TV star explained why she “backed out” of the show with The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.
“You know, it’s tough. It’s so twisted. And there’s so many layers to it, it’s hard for me to explain everything,” she spilled, noting all the drama “is gonna be talked about” on the forthcoming 18th season of “RHOC.”
“But I didn’t do anything to either one of them,” Judge insisted.
The blonde beauty explained after the trio’s Phoenix performance in mid-November 2023, she wanted to stop doing The Tres Amigas performances because she had “too many things on [her] plate.”
“They had already known that. They know my schedule’s super busy,” she added. “I just didn’t have a lot of time to go traveling, and I guess Vicki didn’t like that, and now she’s calling me a traitor.”
She also revealed the show, which focuses on partying and drinking, was not the same after Beador’s September 2023 arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.
“It’s difficult. I think that people are gonna understand my concerns,” Judge shared, expressing she believed they “should not have [continued with the tour] right after [Beador’s] DUI.”
“I felt like she needed to concentrate on herself. … Conversations were had between us about it — and how I felt,” the mother-of-four continued.
Additionally, Judge alleged there were “some things they had said about [her] behind [her] back” that “didn’t sit well.”
“In 2024, I’m not going to be around toxic people,” she said. “I don’t want friends that are stabbing me in the back and talking behind my back. So I wish them both all the success in the world, but until things change, you know, I don’t need to be a part of it.”
Gunvalson, 61, and Beador, 59, announced this week that they would be doing the show as a comedic duo. Shortly after, Judge spilled she and podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp revealed they would be hosting a few live tapings of their podcast.
Judge dished that Gunvalson freaked out after hearing this news.
“But let me just tell you, they knew I was doing that!” Judge added. “I told them months ago that I was doing it. It’s a one-time thing that was put on by iHeart. So it wasn’t to take [the Tres Amigas show’s] place.”
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Judge.