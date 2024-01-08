Tamra Judge Is 'Relieved' Without Besties Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson

Judge then made her feelings about the situation a bit more clear, taking to Twitter to write, "I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved. 🙌🏻."

After fans accused her of playing up a feud for the Bravo series, she added in another Tweet, "Not everything is about the show. Some stuff goes further than a TV show. 🤦🏼‍♀️."

While the exact reason for the friendship breakup has not been revealed, Judge addressed rumors it was over their former costar Alexis Bellino, who is now dating Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen.