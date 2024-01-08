Tamra Judge Is 'Relieved' Without Besties Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson
The Tres Amigas are no more.
Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County were stunned over the weekend as it appeared Tamra Judge was not on the best terms with best friends Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador after the insurance agent, 61, and the Real for Real founder, 59, were venturing off for their own live show without the podcaster, 56.
Following the revelation, Judge announced she and her "Two T's In a Pod" cohost, Teddi Mellencamp, would also be throwing a live event.
Things got even more intense as the former CUT Fitness owner shared Gunvalson's social media ad for her show with Beador on her own platform, adding the caption, "My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my a--. #RHOC."
Judge then made her feelings about the situation a bit more clear, taking to Twitter to write, "I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved. 🙌🏻."
After fans accused her of playing up a feud for the Bravo series, she added in another Tweet, "Not everything is about the show. Some stuff goes further than a TV show. 🤦🏼♀️."
While the exact reason for the friendship breakup has not been revealed, Judge addressed rumors it was over their former costar Alexis Bellino, who is now dating Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen.
"Also, for anyone who gives me s--- for making up with Alexis… I made up with her at #BravoCon. Weeks before she even met John at The Quiet Woman, and over a month before they went public as a couple. So if you’re gonna talk s–-, get it right!" Judge noted in another message.
In November, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum revealed she and Beador shockingly ended their years-long friendship. "We had a falling out," Judge confirmed in a 2023 interview.
"It’s been one of those things since I’ve known her," she continued of the single mom but did admit "it’s something we can work through."
The three have had their issues in the past but figured out how to move past them. Gunvalson and Beador went through a through period in their friendship after the Housewives OG left the series.
"We didn't talk for two years and I don't know why," Gunvalson exclusively told OK! in 2022. "I love her moral compass. I think she's just a quality person and she's misunderstood the way I am."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I call Shannon every day," the Coto Insurance founder said. "She's always been a little bit of my soul sister. We don't like conflict. I have a soft spot in my heart for Shannon. I just love her."