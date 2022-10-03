'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Shows Off Results From Her Dual Nose & Boob Jobs: 'Felt At Ease!'

Meghan King is open and honest — especially when it comes to what procedures she's gotten. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 38, recently revealed her nose and boob jobs on social media, and she couldn't be happier with the results.

“Dr. Niccole is an artist! I totally felt at ease and came out looking like a natural, enhanced version of myself, which is what I wanted! Props to Cosmeticare!” the blonde beauty gushed of her doctor.