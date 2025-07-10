'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Boyfriend Travis Mullen's Shocking Finances Exposed in Bitter Divorce Battle
Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend, Travis Mullen, faces scrutiny as details of his finances emerged amid his contentious divorce from ex-wife Meghan Mullen.
Earlier this year, Travis, 39, submitted an income and expense declaration related to his divorce proceedings.
Documents cited by Us Weekly reveal that he works as a senior financial analyst at a genetic testing company, where he began in July 2022. Travis reports a gross monthly income of $10,164 from his job alone.
With a degree in business administration, Travis supplements his income with $8,333 per month in "trust income." Additionally, the aspiring real estate agent is working alongside Gina but has yet to earn any income from selling homes after four months on the job.
In his financial filing, he detailed having $2,221 in cash and bank accounts plus $18,199 in stocks and bonds. However, he did not disclose the value of his personal property, listing it as "TBD."
Currently, Travis lives with Gina and their combined six children from previous marriages, yet he noted that Gina does not contribute to his household expenses. This detail raises eyebrows, particularly since Gina previously asked him to move out during Season 18 of RHOC.
Despite their living arrangements, they opted for space rather than a breakup. In November 2024, Gina shared with The Daily Dish that she had no plans to move back in with Travis. "I think it's working for us both," she stated about their separate homes.
Travis also listed his monthly expenses as part of his declaration. His costs include $4,075 for rent, $368 for health care, $1,000 on groceries, $300 dining out, $475 for utilities, $111 for his cell phone, $500 for clothes, $420 for education and $845 for car expenses, totaling $8,094.
In a surprising twist, Travis claimed he has already spent about $28,255 on legal fees, partially funded by selling investments. He still owes his lawyer $8,000 for services rendered in his divorce case.
Following recent events, Travis dragged Gina into the ongoing divorce turmoil. On March 31, he filed an emergency motion for sole legal and physical custody of his children, alleging his ex missed two drug tests and allowed one child to skip school frequently.
He accused Meghan of using illegal substances, stating, "Her refusal to take a court-ordered drug test further supports my suspicions that [Meghan] is consuming illegal substances, which could drastically impair her ability to care for our children." Though the court denied his plea for emergency orders, a hearing has been scheduled.
In her defense, Meghan denied all allegations and claimed that Travis' actions were meant to punish rather than protect their children.
"His filings appear intended to punish and control me, not to protect the children," she stated, asserting that Travis is using the family court system as a means of coercive control.
In addition to his allegations against Meghan, shocking accusations were made regarding Gina.
Meghan claimed that "all three children have told me Gina speaks negatively about me and creates tension in the household." An insider close to Gina dismissed these claims as "total BS," suggesting they are the desperate attempts of a woman trying to maintain custody of her kids.
A hearing is set for later this month, as the battle continues between Travis and Meghan.