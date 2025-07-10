'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Boyfriend Travis Mullen's Shocking Finances Exposed in Bitter Divorce Battle

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend, Travis Mullen, faces scrutiny as details of his finances emerged amid his contentious divorce from ex-wife Meghan Mullen.

Earlier this year, Travis, 39, submitted an income and expense declaration related to his divorce proceedings.

Documents cited by Us Weekly reveal that he works as a senior financial analyst at a genetic testing company, where he began in July 2022. Travis reports a gross monthly income of $10,164 from his job alone.