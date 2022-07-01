Within the agreement, it is stated that Meghan will be responsible for bringing their oldest child to therapy and Travis will be the one to pick them up. "After each session, father and Presley will share a meal or an activity," the legal papers clearly stated.

However, this will stand under the condition that Travis will drop Presley off "curbside," which means he's not allowed to leave the vehicle. "The goal of after therapy time is to get Presley back on the regular schedule as soon as possible while considering Presley's comfort level," the agreement noted.