Parental Peace!'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Beau Comes To Custody Agreement With Ex Following Court Battle
Gina Kirschenheiter's boyfriend, Travis Mullen, has come to a custody agreement with his ex-wife. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's beau can now see his children again after he alleged his former spouse Meghan Mullen was keeping them from him for months.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, after Travis filed a police report against the mother of his children, whom he shares Presley, 10, Bennett, 8, and Joseph, 5, with, both parties have signed off on a mutual custody agreement. The former couple reportedly resumed their normal parenting schedule on June 23.
Within the agreement, it is stated that Meghan will be responsible for bringing their oldest child to therapy and Travis will be the one to pick them up. "After each session, father and Presley will share a meal or an activity," the legal papers clearly stated.
However, this will stand under the condition that Travis will drop Presley off "curbside," which means he's not allowed to leave the vehicle. "The goal of after therapy time is to get Presley back on the regular schedule as soon as possible while considering Presley's comfort level," the agreement noted.
Another stipulation will be that the formerly married couple must attend mandatory coparenting counseling sessions after Travis alleged Meghan had physically assaulted him last year. He later obtained a restraining order against her.
"Co-parenting therapy must be considered as peaceful contact related to the minor children," the court documents explained. "The goal is to have the parents work together."
"Both parents shall commence individual therapy immediately," the agreement noted of them each attending individual sessions. Also, each will "pay for their own therapy cost."
The Bravo boyfriend had previously requested an emergency investigation into Meghan. She agreed but also hit back at Travis, claiming her "children may be living in a home where they are witnessing domestic violence," referring to the house he lives in with Gina.
"I am concerned about Gina's behavior and drinking. She received a DUI in 2019 where she lost her driver's license," Meghan alleged in court papers of the RHOC star. Insiders close to Gina and Travis have denied these allegations.