REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Reveals Son’s Role in Ladera Ranch Wildfire: ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Pedranti addressed her son's involvement in the Ladera Ranch wildfire, saying her family is taking the incident seriously. Ayesha Zafar July 10 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Pedranti is speaking out after confirming one of her sons was involved in the Ladera Ranch, California, wildfire that broke out earlier this week. "This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote in a statement shared on Thursday, July 9, on her Instagram Stories.

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Jennifer Pedranti Addresses Her Son's Involvement

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Pedranti apologized to her community, calling her son's actions unacceptable.

Pedranti, however, did not reveal which son was accused. The reality TV star has four sons — Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, and Dominic, 12 — as well as daughter Everleigh, 14, with ex-husband William.

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Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Pedranti said her son will complete a fire safety course following the wildfire incident.

"He and others were involved," Pedranti wrote. "My ex husband and myself take this very serious. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family." She also thanked first responders for preventing the situation from becoming more serious. "We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt," she added. "The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget."

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Statement Comes as 'RHOC' Returns

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Pedranti said the wildfire became a tough learning moment for her son and their family.

Pedranti's statement came on the same day The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered its milestone 20th season on Bravo. She shared an Instagram post with pictures as a caption: "Milestone season and couldn’t be more excited. Don’t miss the Season 20 Premiere of RHOC tonight @bravotv." The 49-year-old joined the cast as a full-time Housewife in Season 17. Since then, viewers have followed both her personal life and her relationship with fiancé Ryan Boyajian. Pedranti and William split in 2021 after nearly 20 years of marriage. In April 2024, she got engaged to Boyajian, a real estate developer. Despite the timing of the wildfire controversy, she made it clear that her family's focus remains on accountability.

The Family Says There Will Be Consequences

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM Firefighters contained the seven-acre Ladera Ranch wildfire before it reached nearby homes.