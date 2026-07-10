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'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Reveals Son’s Role in Ladera Ranch Wildfire: ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior

Photo of Jennifer Pedranti
Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Pedranti addressed her son's involvement in the Ladera Ranch wildfire, saying her family is taking the incident seriously.

July 10 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Pedranti is speaking out after confirming one of her sons was involved in the Ladera Ranch, California, wildfire that broke out earlier this week.

"This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote in a statement shared on Thursday, July 9, on her Instagram Stories.

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Jennifer Pedranti Addresses Her Son's Involvement

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Image of Jennifer Pedranti apologized to her community, calling her son's actions unacceptable.
Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Pedranti apologized to her community, calling her son's actions unacceptable.

Pedranti, however, did not reveal which son was accused.

The reality TV star has four sons — Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, and Dominic, 12 — as well as daughter Everleigh, 14, with ex-husband William.

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Image of Jennifer Pedranti said her son will complete a fire safety course following the wildfire incident.
Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Pedranti said her son will complete a fire safety course following the wildfire incident.

"He and others were involved," Pedranti wrote. "My ex husband and myself take this very serious. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family."

She also thanked first responders for preventing the situation from becoming more serious.

"We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt," she added. "The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget."

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Statement Comes as 'RHOC' Returns

Image of Jennifer Pedranti said the wildfire became a tough learning moment for her son and their family.
Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Pedranti said the wildfire became a tough learning moment for her son and their family.

Pedranti's statement came on the same day The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered its milestone 20th season on Bravo.

She shared an Instagram post with pictures as a caption: "Milestone season and couldn’t be more excited. Don’t miss the Season 20 Premiere of RHOC tonight @bravotv."

The 49-year-old joined the cast as a full-time Housewife in Season 17. Since then, viewers have followed both her personal life and her relationship with fiancé Ryan Boyajian.

Pedranti and William split in 2021 after nearly 20 years of marriage. In April 2024, she got engaged to Boyajian, a real estate developer.

Despite the timing of the wildfire controversy, she made it clear that her family's focus remains on accountability.

The Family Says There Will Be Consequences

Image of Firefighters contained the seven-acre Ladera Ranch wildfire before it reached nearby homes.
Source: @JENNIFER.PEDRANTI/INSTAGRAM

Firefighters contained the seven-acre Ladera Ranch wildfire before it reached nearby homes.

Pedranti said no arrests were made, but stressed that her son will still face consequences at home.

"He will be taking a fire safety course to make sure a mistake like this never happens again," she explained. "There are consequences within our family, and we will make sure our son learns from this accident."

The wildfire was first reported at about 4:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded quickly by deploying both ground crews and aircraft to stop the flames from spreading. The investigation was still in progress, with several minors being interviewed at the site.

The fire burned approximately seven acres before crews brought it under control. Authorities were able to stop the blaze before it reached nearby homes.

According to Reuters, the brush fire started in the backyard hills of Ladera Ranch. The Orange County Fire Authority used aircraft to drop fire retardant while firefighters on the ground worked to contain the flames.

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