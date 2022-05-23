'Real Housewives Of Miami' Star Lenny Hochstein Files For Divorce From Wife Lisa After 12 Years
Dunzo! Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from his wife, Lisa, after 12 years, court documents, which were obtained by OK!, reveal.
Lenny filed on March 20, it shows, claiming that "irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties to the extent that their marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation."
"Both parents married each other with the full intent of starting a family and becoming parents together and they delight in being parents to their two children," the documents state, referring to their two children, daughter Elle, 2, and son Logan, 6.
The plastic surgeon claimed that "both parties have agreed to dissolve their marriage at least a month ago."
The news doesn't come as a surprise since the doctor confirmed things weren't working out between him and the blonde beauty. "Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process," he told Page Six. "This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”
The 55-year-old also revealed he has a new lady in his life: Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. However, the two didn't start seeing one another until "after the decision was made to get divorced."
“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” he continued. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”
Unfortunately, the mom-of-two is “devastated and disgusted that he would do this to his children. The way he’s out flaunting it is gross,” a friend said. “She’s just shocked that in a heartbeat he would just abandon his family.”