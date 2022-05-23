'Real Housewives Of Miami' Star Lenny Hochstein Files For Divorce From Wife Lisa After 12 Years

The news doesn't come as a surprise since the doctor confirmed things weren't working out between him and the blonde beauty. "Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process," he told Page Six. "This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The 55-year-old also revealed he has a new lady in his life: Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. However, the two didn't start seeing one another until "after the decision was made to get divorced."

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” he continued. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”