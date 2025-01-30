Jennifer Aydin 'Not Coming Back' to 'RHONJ' Amid Cast Shake-Up and Jersey Mike's Drama
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on pause, but according to a source, there's one person who will not be involved next season.
“Jennifer Aydin is not coming back,” a source exclusively dished to OK!.
Aydin came under fire in early January for sharing a video to her Instagram Story from a Jersey Mike’s in an airport. In the footage, Aydin explained the workers were taking a long time to make the sandwiches. She filmed two of the employees, including one who was elderly, and complained about the older worker’s attitude.
Aydin also got into an altercation with a man in line after asking for more sandwiches than she had initially ordered. This led to her claiming she's a "celebrity" after someone in line allegedly recognized her.
“There’s no excuse [to do that],” they shared. “And with her ‘apologies,’ she’s more or less doubled down on it. I also believe this has affected her husband’s business. She needs to read the room. Look what’s going on in the country and in the world. People are suffering and you’re over there like, ‘My diamonds are real’ and ‘I’m a celebrity.’”
While the source acknowledged the network wasn’t happy with the press she garnered, they explained that even prior to this scandal, Bravo was not planning to bring Aydin back.
Though they shared Andy Cohen not being a big fan of hers had an influence on that decision, they also claimed Aydin gave “screeners” — early copies of the episodes the cast receives to watch before they air on TV. “You can’t do that and get away with that,” they asserted.
- 'Everything's Gotten So Toxic!': Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs Talk 'RHONJ' Future During Unexpected Run-In at Gucci Outlet
- 'That's Exactly Who She Is!': Margaret Josephs Slams 'RHONJ' Costar Jennifer Aydin for Jersey Mike's Debacle
- 'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin & Margaret Josephs Reportedly Reignite Feud Following Alleged Infidelity Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider isn't surprised Aydin is claiming she's coming back to the show. “They’re all saying that,” they said of the current cast. “You’re a Housewife with no show. I’m not going to take away from them that they were Housewives. Yes, they were. But there’s no show right now.”
The source also issued a warning to RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, who has been close friends with Aydin for quite some time now.
“Teresa has a brand to protect,” they explained, “and she’s going to have to distance herself from Jen. If she wants to hang out with her, she shouldn’t take pictures, as she’s going to get slammed for it. And maybe it’s even better if it’s in the privacy of their own homes so no one [else who sees them] can take pictures and talk about it.”
RHONJ will not be filming this year, and Cohen previously begged fans to stop asking for updates on the franchise.