Bethenny Frankel Demands 'Justice' for Former 'RHONY' Costars While Slamming 'Trash' Reboot
Bethenny Frankel went off on the current cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.
In a TikTok, which has since been swiped from her account, shared on Saturday, November 16, the Skinnygirl mogul, 54, had a lot to say about the reboot of the show that made her a star and stated that her former costars should be welcomed back to the Bravo series.
Frankel said that after seeing "videos of people saying [the RHONY reboot] is unwatchable," she wants "justice for Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley], LuAnn [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] because they were ride or die."
"That show was on their back and all of a sudden they all got replaced [with] shiny new toys," the businesswoman, who departed the reality show in 2019, noted. "I know a lot more money was spent on the new cast and the new show. They were like the stepchildren. They’ve always been discarded. I know the money they’ve gotten paid. I know the demotions. I know the budgets. I know the premiere budgets. They know. I know. We know. You know."
Frankel, who was an original cast member of the series when it launched in 2008, then clarified, "The new girls — I’m sure they’re lovely. I haven’t seen the show, [but] I’m actually sure that they’re lovely."
“But [the former cast], as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road,” the mother-of-one claimed before alleging that the network only has “200,000 people watching this [new] piece of trash."
- Bethenny Frankel Slams The Announcement Of Bravo's New 'RHONY' Reboot As 'Boring'
- Bethenny Frankel Launching 'The Real Housewives' Rewatch Podcast, Ex-Costar Luann De Lesseps Calls The Venture 'Sad'
- Bethenny Frankel & Tinsley Mortimer Not Returning To 'Real Housewives Of New York City' Despite Reports
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Go get the old girls and dust them off, mix them in," Frankel advised. "The humble pie is coming in hot. I didn’t understand the announcement of the legacy [show] and the new [reboot] with new, glossy, shiny produced women in New York that have nothing to do with each other and look what happened."
Despite the backlash from veterans of the show as well as the public, the current cast members were well aware of what they were walking into.
"Coming in as a newbie and coming up against all these Bravo fans — there are no fans like Bravo fans," Sai De Silva exclusively told OK! in 2023. "Therefore, it was extremely terrifying at first because you're going up against a franchise that has been around for 13 years. We're not trying to replace these amazing women that were here before us. Those are very big shoes to fill. We are a completely different show."
"We also want to show fans that you're going to get what RHONY was when it first started," the influencer added. "You're going to get that humor, you're going to get that fun. A little bit of tension, some banter, but you're going to get some great friendships. More than anything, I think this group loves New York City more than anyone has ever loved New York City."