Bethenny Frankel Demands 'Justice' for Former 'RHONY' Costars While Slamming 'Trash' Reboot

"Coming in as a newbie and coming up against all these Bravo fans — there are no fans like Bravo fans," Sai De Silva exclusively told OK! in 2023. "Therefore, it was extremely terrifying at first because you're going up against a franchise that has been around for 13 years. We're not trying to replace these amazing women that were here before us. Those are very big shoes to fill. We are a completely different show."

"We also want to show fans that you're going to get what RHONY was when it first started," the influencer added. "You're going to get that humor, you're going to get that fun. A little bit of tension, some banter, but you're going to get some great friendships. More than anything, I think this group loves New York City more than anyone has ever loved New York City."