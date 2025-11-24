NEWS 'My Heart Is Full': RHOP's Karen Huger Thanks Her Fans in First Social Media Post Since Prison Release Source: MEGA Karen Huger is embracing a 'new chapter' in her life, as she made a comeback at BravoCon after getting out of jail. OK! Staff Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: @gabbingwithgib/Instagram Karen Huger returned to social media after her release from jail.

The Bravo fan-favorite took to Instagram on Sunday, November 16, sharing her gratitude and excitement for her first public appearance since her release.

Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram The reality star thanked Bravo and NBCUniversal for welcoming her back.

"Thank you, NBCUniversal and Bravo, for the warm and welcoming energy," she expressed, highlighting her joyful return to the spotlight during BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Source: MEGA Karen Huger praised designer Charles Elliott Harbison for her look.

In her post, Huger also expressed her appreciation for designer Charles Elliott Harbison, her “new favorite person,” who crafted her stunning white peplum outfit adorned with black and white floral appliqués.

“He honored my light and helped shape a moment that feels fresh and aligned,” she noted, as she gears up for this "new chapter" in her life.

Source: MEGA The star said she is entering a 'new chapter' in her life.

Though Huger missed the RHOP panel on Friday, November 14, she surprised fans later that evening by stepping onto the stage at "The Bravos" to present the first award, proving she's ready to embrace this new era with confidence and style. “And to the #RHOP fans, I love you!!! Thank you for your endless support,” she captioned a video of her fans cheering. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without your support. Thank you, sincerely. ❤️”

At the event, the fans saw the starlet make her way back to RHOP in the show's midseason teaser, which debuted at BravoCon. “Here we are. You are a free woman,” Cohen said at the end of the trailer, referring to her September release from the Montgomery County Detention Center over a March 2024 DUI-related car accident. “Time to talk about my addiction,” Huger replied.

