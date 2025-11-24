'My Heart Is Full': RHOP's Karen Huger Thanks Her Fans in First Social Media Post Since Prison Release
Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Karen Huger made a triumphant return to social media, showcasing her "Grand Dame" persona in full force.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star celebrated her comeback with a heartfelt message after her release from jail in September, where she served time for a DUI conviction.
The Bravo fan-favorite took to Instagram on Sunday, November 16, sharing her gratitude and excitement for her first public appearance since her release.
"Thank you, NBCUniversal and Bravo, for the warm and welcoming energy," she expressed, highlighting her joyful return to the spotlight during BravoCon in Las Vegas.
In her post, Huger also expressed her appreciation for designer Charles Elliott Harbison, her “new favorite person,” who crafted her stunning white peplum outfit adorned with black and white floral appliqués.
“He honored my light and helped shape a moment that feels fresh and aligned,” she noted, as she gears up for this "new chapter" in her life.
Though Huger missed the RHOP panel on Friday, November 14, she surprised fans later that evening by stepping onto the stage at "The Bravos" to present the first award, proving she's ready to embrace this new era with confidence and style.
“And to the #RHOP fans, I love you!!! Thank you for your endless support,” she captioned a video of her fans cheering. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without your support. Thank you, sincerely. ❤️”
At the event, the fans saw the starlet make her way back to RHOP in the show's midseason teaser, which debuted at BravoCon.
“Here we are. You are a free woman,” Cohen said at the end of the trailer, referring to her September release from the Montgomery County Detention Center over a March 2024 DUI-related car accident.
“Time to talk about my addiction,” Huger replied.
Cohen's interview with Huger will air during the Season 10 finale.
“I went to her home in the dead of night after Watch What Happens Live,” he dished about thechat. “I just kind of snuck into Potomac and snuck right back out.”
“I heard things from Karen that I have never heard before," he continued.