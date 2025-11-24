or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > karen huger
OK LogoNEWS

'My Heart Is Full': RHOP's Karen Huger Thanks Her Fans in First Social Media Post Since Prison Release

photo of Karen Huger
Source: MEGA

Karen Huger is embracing a 'new chapter' in her life, as she made a comeback at BravoCon after getting out of jail.

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Karen Huger made a triumphant return to social media, showcasing her "Grand Dame" persona in full force.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star celebrated her comeback with a heartfelt message after her release from jail in September, where she served time for a DUI conviction.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Karen Huger returned to social media after her release from jail.
Source: @gabbingwithgib/Instagram

Karen Huger returned to social media after her release from jail.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo fan-favorite took to Instagram on Sunday, November 16, sharing her gratitude and excitement for her first public appearance since her release.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star thanked Bravo and NBCUniversal for welcoming her back.
Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram

The reality star thanked Bravo and NBCUniversal for welcoming her back.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you, NBCUniversal and Bravo, for the warm and welcoming energy," she expressed, highlighting her joyful return to the spotlight during BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Karen Huger praised designer Charles Elliott Harbison for her look.
Source: MEGA

Karen Huger praised designer Charles Elliott Harbison for her look.

Article continues below advertisement

In her post, Huger also expressed her appreciation for designer Charles Elliott Harbison, her “new favorite person,” who crafted her stunning white peplum outfit adorned with black and white floral appliqués.

MORE ON:
karen huger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“He honored my light and helped shape a moment that feels fresh and aligned,” she noted, as she gears up for this "new chapter" in her life.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star said she is entering a 'new chapter' in her life.
Source: MEGA

The star said she is entering a 'new chapter' in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Huger missed the RHOP panel on Friday, November 14, she surprised fans later that evening by stepping onto the stage at "The Bravos" to present the first award, proving she's ready to embrace this new era with confidence and style.

“And to the #RHOP fans, I love you!!! Thank you for your endless support,” she captioned a video of her fans cheering. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without your support. Thank you, sincerely. ❤️”

Article continues below advertisement

At the event, the fans saw the starlet make her way back to RHOP in the show's midseason teaser, which debuted at BravoCon.

“Here we are. You are a free woman,” Cohen said at the end of the trailer, referring to her September release from the Montgomery County Detention Center over a March 2024 DUI-related car accident.

“Time to talk about my addiction,” Huger replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen's interview with Huger will air during the Season 10 finale.

“I went to her home in the dead of night after Watch What Happens Live,” he dished about thechat. “I just kind of snuck into Potomac and snuck right back out.”

“I heard things from Karen that I have never heard before," he continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.