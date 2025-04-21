'RHOP' Season 10 Cast Revealed as Filming 'Begins' Without Jailbird Karen Huger — Who's in and Who's Out?
Now that Karen Huger is in prison, one insider dished to OK! what's going to happen with the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Potomac.
According to the source, production is not waiting for Huger to tape and is moving forward with Season 10.
“Filming begins this week,” the insider exclusively dished.
While they were unable to confirm the full cast, they revealed four of the women will be returning — Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Stacey Rusch and Ashley Darby.
As OK! reported in March, original cast member Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared she would not be returning to the popular franchise.
“I have a beautiful relationship with Bravo, but I have not talked to production at all about returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Jackson-Jordan dished to OK!.
Though she would “love to return," she said the show is “going in a different direction.”
“They’re looking for younger, married people who have little kids,” she elaborated. “Look at the current cast — most of them are divorced. They are starting to look to cast women who are the ‘full package.’ In fact, I’ve even made referrals to them for who I think would be a good fit.”
Fans are also wondering if Mia Thornton, who was accused of living in Atlanta, Ga. full-time, will return, as she ended up walking off the Season 9 reunion set.
A source claimed to OK! in February that “no one likes her,” “she doesn’t have a relationship with the ladies” and the cast feels it’s “pointless to bring her back.”
While Huger has been in jail since late February, she recently tried to get work release. Her application was approved by the corrections officer, but the Grande Dame of Potomac needed a judge to give the final approval. However, she ended up getting denied.
“She drew the wrong judge,” defense attorney David Moyse explained of Judge Terrence McGann, who issued a “disapproval of transfer” for Huger. “It was just horrible luck.”
Huger will now have to finish out the remainder of her sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Maryland. Due to the fact that she’s already served two months and is stacking up good behavior credits, she will likely be released early in November.
Huger's attorney David Martella explained a work release center would have been “more treatment-focused” and made it so Huger could return to an outpatient treatment program she’d been attending before being incarcerated.
The facility Huger was hoping to attend — the Montgomery County Pre-Release Center — requires people who live there to look for a job that is close enough for them to walk to or take public transportation to, cannot have any alcohol being served and cannot involve video or audio recording. The last rule would have made it impossible for her to film during her time there.
Bravo has yet to comment on any casting news.