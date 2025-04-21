'RHOP' Season 10 Cast Revealed as Filming 'Begins' Without Jailbird Karen Huger — Who's in and Who's Out?

As OK! reported in March, original cast member Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared she would not be returning to the popular franchise.

“I have a beautiful relationship with Bravo, but I have not talked to production at all about returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Jackson-Jordan dished to OK!.

Though she would “love to return," she said the show is “going in a different direction.”

“They’re looking for younger, married people who have little kids,” she elaborated. “Look at the current cast — most of them are divorced. They are starting to look to cast women who are the ‘full package.’ In fact, I’ve even made referrals to them for who I think would be a good fit.”