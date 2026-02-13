EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Most Horrific and Mysterious Secret in Michael Jackson's Autopsy Report Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's autopsy report indicated that his scars could be due to cosmetic procedures and medical surgeries. Aaron Tinney Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson died in June 2009.

Source: MEGA Dr. Conrad Murray administered Michael Jackson's drug as a sleep aid.

Dr. Zeev Kain, a chairman of anesthesiology at the University of California, Irvine, assessed the report and said many of the scars appeared to be consistent with cosmetic surgery, while others could be linked to medical procedures. He also noted repeated puncture marks on Jackson's arms, knee, and ankle were consistent with intravenous therapies. Beyond surgical scarring, the autopsy revealed extensive cosmetic tattooing. Jackson had pigment tattoos on his eyebrows, beneath his eyes, and around his lips. Examiners also noted darkened pigmentation across the scalp from ear to ear, a discovery that confirmed he had been wearing a wig due to frontal balding.

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson had pigment tattoos on his eyebrows, an autopsy revealed.

His remaining natural hair was described as short and tightly curled, contradicting his long-standing public image. The report further documented widespread depigmentation of the skin across Jackson's face, chest, abdomen and arms, consistent with vitiligo. Jackson had publicly acknowledged the condition in a 1993 television interview with Oprah Winfrey, stating it affected his skin color and appearance. The singer had also previously addressed aspects of his appearance in his 1988 autobiography Moonwalk, in which he confirmed undergoing two rhinoplasty procedures. He denied additional cosmetic surgeries at the time, attributing changes in his face to weight loss, diet and maturation. The autopsy findings painted a far more complex picture. A former forensic pathologist said: "The sheer number and distribution of scars suggest a lifetime of medical intervention, both elective and necessary. It speaks to a body under constant alteration and stress."

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson acknowledged his vitiligo.