OK! Reveals the Most Horrific and Mysterious Secret in Michael Jackson's Autopsy Report
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson remains one of the most scrutinized figures in modern pop history – and OK! can reveal a new examination of his autopsy has revived disturbing questions about the physical toll his final years took, revealing a body marked by unexplained scars, cosmetic interventions and hidden illness.
Jackson died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after suffering cardiac arrest caused by acute propofol intoxication at his home in Los Angeles.
The drug, a powerful surgical anesthetic, had been administered as a sleep aid by his personal physician Conrad Murray, then 56, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
Jackson's full autopsy report was released publicly on February 9, 2010, shedding light on medical details the singer had kept intensely private.
We can reveal the examination of Jackson's corpse listed 10 separate scars distributed across the tormented singer's body.
According to the report, scars were found behind both ears, along the lateral border of the alae nasi on either side of the nostrils, on his neck and right shoulder and on both arms and wrists.
Additional marks were documented on the right lower abdomen, the navel area, the right knee, and the right shin. Medical examiners did not specify causes for each scar.
At the time, medical experts reviewed the findings for news organizations.
Dr. Zeev Kain, a chairman of anesthesiology at the University of California, Irvine, assessed the report and said many of the scars appeared to be consistent with cosmetic surgery, while others could be linked to medical procedures.
He also noted repeated puncture marks on Jackson's arms, knee, and ankle were consistent with intravenous therapies.
Beyond surgical scarring, the autopsy revealed extensive cosmetic tattooing. Jackson had pigment tattoos on his eyebrows, beneath his eyes, and around his lips.
Examiners also noted darkened pigmentation across the scalp from ear to ear, a discovery that confirmed he had been wearing a wig due to frontal balding.
- Lil Nas X's Odd Behavior, Suspected Overdose and Past Facial Paralysis May Stem From 'Long-Term Meth Use,' Says Expert
- Secrets of How Michael Jackson's Lawyer Is Now One of the Most Powerful Figures in Showbiz History
- Priscilla Presley Thinks Michael Jackson Married Her Daughter Lisa Marie Because He Was a Huge Elvis Fan: 'I Felt He Was Using Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
His remaining natural hair was described as short and tightly curled, contradicting his long-standing public image.
The report further documented widespread depigmentation of the skin across Jackson's face, chest, abdomen and arms, consistent with vitiligo.
Jackson had publicly acknowledged the condition in a 1993 television interview with Oprah Winfrey, stating it affected his skin color and appearance.
The singer had also previously addressed aspects of his appearance in his 1988 autobiography Moonwalk, in which he confirmed undergoing two rhinoplasty procedures.
He denied additional cosmetic surgeries at the time, attributing changes in his face to weight loss, diet and maturation.
The autopsy findings painted a far more complex picture. A former forensic pathologist said: "The sheer number and distribution of scars suggest a lifetime of medical intervention, both elective and necessary. It speaks to a body under constant alteration and stress."
Another expert familiar with the report said: "What unsettles people is not just the scars, but how much of his physical reality was hidden from public view."
Jackson's death followed years of intense physical and psychological strain, culminating in a medical regimen of taking hospital-grade tranquilizer propofol to help put him to sleep which proved fatal.
The hitmaker referred to the doses as his "milk."
While the autopsy offered clinical answers, it also deepened the mystery surrounding how one of the world's most famous bodies had quietly borne so many unexplained marks.