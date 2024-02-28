'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Richard Lewis Dead at Age 76 After Heart Attack

Comedian Richard Lewis has died at 76 years old after having a heart attack on Monday, February 27.

The actor's publicist, Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations, later confirmed the sad news. “Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack according to his publicist,” the rep told Us Weekly in a statement.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham added.