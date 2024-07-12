Richard Simmons, 76, Says He's 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Skin Cancer Scare: 'I Feel Good!'

"Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist. I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names," Simmons wrote on social media about the moment he learned about the diagnosis.

"He laughed. You have to go to a cancer doctor right away. But now that you are here I suggest you put some Botox in your forehead lines and your smile lines and let’s pump up those cheeks of yours…..I patted him on his hand and said, 'Not today doctor.' When I got home I called Dr. Ralph A. Massey, who was from England I waited in his waiting room and said hello to all of these people who had skin cancer as well. I was shocked to see all of the skin cancers that they had. Some had cancer on top of their heads…their face …and their neck. The nurse said, 'Dr would like to see you now Richard.' I slowly walked in this pristine room and Dr Massey came in to greet me…' I have to apologize I just finished eating lox, bagels, and onions.' He smelled like a deli. But I didn’t care I just needed his help."