Richard Simmons, 76, Says He's 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Skin Cancer Scare: 'I Feel Good!'
Recluse Richard Simmons is giddy about his latest trip around the sun, especially after he revealed he had skin cancer earlier this year.
"I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," the actor, who turned 76 on Friday, July 12, told People in a rare interview.
The fitness guru noted joked about how "the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian.”
As OK! previously reported, Simmons got candid with his fans on social media about what he's been going through lately.
"Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist. I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names," Simmons wrote on social media about the moment he learned about the diagnosis.
"He laughed. You have to go to a cancer doctor right away. But now that you are here I suggest you put some Botox in your forehead lines and your smile lines and let’s pump up those cheeks of yours…..I patted him on his hand and said, 'Not today doctor.' When I got home I called Dr. Ralph A. Massey, who was from England I waited in his waiting room and said hello to all of these people who had skin cancer as well. I was shocked to see all of the skin cancers that they had. Some had cancer on top of their heads…their face …and their neck. The nurse said, 'Dr would like to see you now Richard.' I slowly walked in this pristine room and Dr Massey came in to greet me…' I have to apologize I just finished eating lox, bagels, and onions.' He smelled like a deli. But I didn’t care I just needed his help."
Fortunately, Simmons was able to get the cancer cells removed.
"There was no numbing it just had to be done with a small instrument. As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek. You can’t cry during this and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes. 'Come back in an hour and a half and see if I got it all out.' After driving around the city, I went back to some sad news. I didn’t get it all out. He burned my face again. This time was worse than before...It was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth. 'Come back in another hour and a half.' ….to be continued…" he wrote.
He then followed up encouraging others to get checked out and go to the doctor.
"I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up," he stated. “Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way.”