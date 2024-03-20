Richard Simmons, 75, Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Details Painful Removal Process

"I had a tube of Neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist," he recalled of the steps he took. "I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous."

"He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer," the star, 75, revealed of what went down in the doctor's office. "I asked him what kind of cancer and he said Basel [sic] Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."