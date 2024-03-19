'I'm Not Dying': Richard Simmons Apologizes for Confusing Fans With Concerning Facebook Post
Richard Simmons is clearing the air.
Several hours after he alluded to a health decline in a rare Facebook post, the star, 75, clarified that his words were misinterpreted.
"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me," he noted. "I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion."
Simmons, who has retired from the spotlight, startled fans with his Monday, March 18, post, as his message started out with, "I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying."
However, the rest of his message hinted he wasn't actually referring to his current state of health, as he wrote, "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."
"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy," he shared.
The fitness guru also offered some lifestyle advice, including suggested food choices and the declaration that "every day that you are alive, you have got to move."
"Whether it is standing or sitting, you have got move your body every day," he said. "Start with stretching then cardio and strength."
Simmons encouraged fans to check out some of his workout videos on YouTube or "do a little stretching" before going to sleep.
"Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and don't forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles," he continued. "Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep."
The media personality wrapped up his post with a few touching words.
"There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way," he stated. "If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called 'Live Like You Were Dying.' Live today and don’t forget to pray."
Facebook is more or less the only way Simmons has directly communicated with the public over the years, prompting plenty of rumors to swirl. However, in 2022, his representative denied there was anything wrong with him, insisting he is "happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live."