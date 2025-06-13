Ricki Lake Had a 'Neck and Lower Facelift' After 40-Pound Weight Loss Caused 'Hanging Skin': See Her New Look

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen couldn't help but call out how great Ricki Lake looked when she appeared on the Thursday night, June 12, episode of the Bravo show.

"You got a zhuzh up! You look ready good," Cohen raved, to which the actress replied, "Thank you!"

After explaining how she previously shaved her head and is now embracing her gray locks following her 40-pound weight loss, the 56-year-old confessed her fresh appearance is also due to going under the knife.