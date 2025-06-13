Ricki Lake Had a 'Neck and Lower Facelift' After 40-Pound Weight Loss Caused 'Hanging Skin': See Her New Look
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen couldn't help but call out how great Ricki Lake looked when she appeared on the Thursday night, June 12, episode of the Bravo show.
"You got a zhuzh up! You look ready good," Cohen raved, to which the actress replied, "Thank you!"
After explaining how she previously shaved her head and is now embracing her gray locks following her 40-pound weight loss, the 56-year-old confessed her fresh appearance is also due to going under the knife.
Ricki Lake Had Plastic Surgery
"I've also had — I'll reveal this to you. I've told other people," she spilled. "I had a lower facelift and neck lift. I kind of think it’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen."
She gave a shout-out to her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, calling him a "genius."
"Dr. Allen is the best. I've sent many people to him," she noted, to which Cohen, 57, said, "I'm heading to L.A. for this! I've seen a lot of work. That's really good."
"You can’t see nothing. It’s amazing," the mom-of-two gushed. "I love that I can talk about it. I’m fully transparent, always have been. I don't want there to be any stigma. This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight, and I had this thing hanging, and I had it fixed."
Inside Ricki Lake's Weight-Loss Journey
As OK! reported, the Hairspray alum's weight-loss journey began in 2023, when she made a "commitment to get healthier."
"My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that)," she explained on social media at the time, seemingly referring to the Ozempic craze. "But neither of us were pre-diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs. like it had in the past."
The actress guessed she weighed around 170 pounds before shaping up.
The Actress Didn't Use Medication to Drop the Pounds
In a Good Morning America interview, the former talk show host elaborated on why she didn't use medication like Ozempic.
"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight. And he was saying you weren't going to be successful [at losing weight] without [Ozempic], is what he said to me, really," Lake shared. "And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it pissed me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."