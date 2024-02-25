Ricki Lake Shows Off 30-Pound Weight Loss She Did 'Without Relying on a Pharmaceutical': 'I Am So Proud'

“My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that),” she continued, seemingly calling out the current Ozempic craze among many celebrities.

“But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past,” the mother-of-two added.