Ricki Lake Shows Off 30-Pound Weight Loss She Did 'Without Relying on a Pharmaceutical': 'I Am So Proud'
Ricki Lake got candid about her recent weight loss journey!
On Saturday, February 24, the famous actress and TV personality uploaded a series of photos showing off her figure after shedding 30 pounds.
The first image featured the star and her husband Ross Burningham on a hike while others showed Lake before and after dropping the weight.
“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she began.
“My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that),” she continued, seemingly calling out the current Ozempic craze among many celebrities.
“But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past,” the mother-of-two added.
“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong 💪. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”,” the Hairspray alum concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Lake and her hubby tied the knot in 2022. This was the former talk show host’s third marriage.
This January, Lake posted some loved-up photos of the couple in honor of two years of marriage.
“Today is our 2 year wedding anniversary! Yayayayayayay for LOVE! 💗,” she wrote on Instagram.
“My dear Ross, each day with you, has been pure joy and bliss. Never a dull moment, and never a cross word,” she said of the 56-year-old.
“So many epic adventures together this year, from Kodiak, to Cartagena, and #mudburn in between. And so many magical sunsets, hikes, and beach walks together. This chapter of my life with you is hands down my favorite. Happy Anniversary my love! 😍,” the Last Exit to Brooklyn actress finished.