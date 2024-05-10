Ricki Lake Was Motivated to Lose Weight Naturally After Doctor Told Her She Wouldn't Be Able to Shape Up Without Ozempic
Despite the Hollywood Ozempic craze, Ricki Lake was determined to lose weight the old-fashioned way.
While on Good Morning America this week, the actress revealed it was her doctor's suggestion to take the medication that ultimately sparked her decision to go another route.
"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight. And he was saying you weren't going to be successful [at losing weight] without [Ozempic], is what he said to me, really," the 55-year-old star recalled. "And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it pissed me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."
In a separate interview, Lake explained that every time she did take shortcuts, they never yielded in lasting results.
"I mean, I took fen-phen back in the day, I went on the crash diet... this time, I really am focused on eating really clean food, nothing processed — or as little processed food as possible — and intermittent fasting. I don't know, it's just working," she told a reported, noting this is the "healthiest way I've lost weight."
The Dancing With the Stars alum, who has dropped over 30 pounds, was also motivated to stick to a better lifestyle after marrying Ross Burningham in early 2022.
"We found each other later in life, we're in our 50s. I'm 55," she noted. "I want to feel as good as I possibly can for as long as I can, and that involves daily exercise, mindfulness practice, good sleep and having a lot of fun. Like, I have so much fun."
"I'm really happy. "[And] I think it's forever," the Daytime Emmy winner gushed. "I think I have to keep this up. I mean, I don't know if I can keep up being physically this fit, but I'm going to hike every morning and be out in nature. It's really a mindset."
Lake showcased her slimmed down figure on Instagram this week when she posed in a white frock she bought over a decade ago.
"Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around 🥰," she wrote in the Wednesday, May 8, caption. "Originally wore this dress to the Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!"
Fans raved over the photo, with one person commenting, "Business of being born anew! Love you Ricki🙌❤️."
"You looked stunning before and even more stunning now!🥰❤️❤️❤️," declared a second supporter.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Lake.