Ricki Lake, 55, Shows Off Slim Figure in 2007 Dress After Fans Accuse Her of Using Ozempic: Photo
Ricki Lake threw it back to 2007!
On Wednesday, May 8, the former talk show host flaunted her slimmed down figure in an old dress after many fans accused her of using Ozempic to achieve a slimmer look.
“Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around 🥰 Originally wore this dress to the Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!” she gushed alongside the snap of the 55-year-old donning a short white ensemble in her garden.
Followers gushed over the archival outfit via the comments section.
“❤️🔥❤️🔥I literally love the dive into the back of the closet! Putting on something you wore back then and 🤌just like that you are back there. (So only try on the good memories😉) Lookin Good Ricki!!❤️,” one supporter raved, while another added, “Ricki, you look fabulous! 🔥🔥.”
“OMG I have a girl crush!” one more adoring fan noted.
The Hairspray alum’s post came after she revealed in February she had lost 30 pounds without using any drugs or medical procedures. Nonetheless, some social media users still accused her of taking the medication.
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, Lake shared a post describing how she changed her lifestyle in order to see real results.
- Mama June Shannon Claims Weight-Loss Drugs Are 'Not a Quick Fix' 3 Weeks After Starting Injections
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Debuts Shocking Weight Loss in Blue Mermaid-Print Swimsuit: Photos
- Tracy Morgan Jokes He 'Learned to Out-Eat Ozempic' After Gaining 40 Pounds on the Popular Weight-Loss Drug
“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she wrote.
“My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that),” she continued, seemingly clapping back at users who thought she may have taken Ozempic.
“But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past,” noted Lake, who married Ross Burningham in 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong 💪. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”,” the mother-of-two concluded.