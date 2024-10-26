Ricky Martin Fans Freak Out as Actor Uploads Steamy Shirtless Selfie: 'Such a Beautiful Man'

Martin then went into how his father, Enrique, pushed him to share his sexuality with the world before the celeb released his memoir, Me.

“I just wanted to be able to walk into a red carpet with someone I loved,” he recalled of making the choice to come out. “This is something I really wanted to do… I sat down in front of the computer and I wrote a lot. It was the beginning of Twitter, [and when I posted it] I felt the instant gratification of thousands of people sending me nothing but love. There were haters. It took them a minute to come around but they came around later. But at that moment, I was feeling really good. I immediately started crying… I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Okay, can I come out again?’ Because I felt amazing.”