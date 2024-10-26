Ricky Martin Fans Freak Out as Actor Uploads Steamy Shirtless Selfie: 'Such a Beautiful Man'
Ricky Martin broke the internet!
On Friday, October 25, the singer-songwriter, 52, shared a steamy shirtless picture with his 18 million followers on Instagram.
In the still, Martin posed with his tongue out as he sat on his couch in only sweatpants.
“And it’s Friday! Great weekend ya’ll!” he captioned the post. In response, fans freaked out over the sultry photo.
“You fineeee Ricky d--- ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person penned, while another added, “God d---. You’re such a beautiful man 😍.”
A third gushed, “The weekend would be more beautiful ❤️ with you, my love ❤️.”
Martin last made headlines in June when he spoke about his work on Palm Royale at the CAA’s seventh annual Amplify summit.
On the show, Martin — who came out as gay in 2010 — plays Robert, a gay man and a bartender at the high society club Palm Royale in the 1960s.
“A couple of years ago, when I was promoting The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, this journalist from Poland asked me, ‘Ricky, aren’t you afraid that you’re going to be typecast as a gay man in every role that they give you?’ and I wondered if he would ask the same thing to Brad Pitt; ‘Brad Pitt, are you afraid that you are being typecast as a straight man all the time from now on?’… Men and women out there in the LGBT communities are dying to tell stories. Just give them the opportunity. They will rock your script — doesn’t matter if they’re portraying gay, straight, transgender. It doesn’t matter,” the star explained.
Martin then went into how his father, Enrique, pushed him to share his sexuality with the world before the celeb released his memoir, Me.
“I just wanted to be able to walk into a red carpet with someone I loved,” he recalled of making the choice to come out. “This is something I really wanted to do… I sat down in front of the computer and I wrote a lot. It was the beginning of Twitter, [and when I posted it] I felt the instant gratification of thousands of people sending me nothing but love. There were haters. It took them a minute to come around but they came around later. But at that moment, I was feeling really good. I immediately started crying… I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Okay, can I come out again?’ Because I felt amazing.”
Additionally, the event opened up with a clip from Martin’s music career, which lasted years over 20 years, however, he wasn’t recognized in America until his 1999 performance at the Grammys.
“I almost retired before that night [at the Grammys] because I had been working for many, many years by that point,” he admitted. “I was going to sabbatical right after [performance] that, but I guess life had a big surprise for me.”
Martin noted that the night brought him “a wonderful crossover into the American mainstream,” which was “something I always wanted, and it was something that I was, of course, looking forward to, coming from Puerto Rico.”