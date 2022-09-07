Firing Back! Ricky Martin Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Nephew Over Shocking Incest Accusations

Ricky Martin slammed his nephew with a $20 million lawsuit after the 21-year-old accused him of having engaged in a long-term sexual relationship with him.

Although the case against singer was tossed back in July, Martin claimed he'd been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted" by his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, over recent months. In response to his stated pain and suffering that resulted from the shocking allegations, Martin filed the legal documents in San Juan on Wednesday, September 7.