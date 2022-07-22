The Evita actor has tirelessly defended himself after his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, made the shocking allegations about the alleged incestuous relationship. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law … obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” Martin said in a video message.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful … for me, for my family for my friends,” the Latin superstar continued. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.”