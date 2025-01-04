Rihanna Has Never Felt Better After Welcoming 2 Sons With A$AP Rocky: 'She's Always Wanted Curves'
Rihanna is in the prime of her life!
According to an insider, the music icon, 36, is the most comfortable she's ever been with how she looks after welcoming her sons, RZA and Riot, in recent years with A$AP Rocky.
"She’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt s-----," a source spilled. "She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies she got them. Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving b---- so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill."
While some people think becoming a mother would make Rihanna more conservative, she nearly bared it all in her recent Savage X Fenty ads. Per the insider, the chart-topper ensures she takes time to be “the star of her ad campaigns.” But she does understand the photoshoots can get “erotic” and “push the envelope." However, the "S&M" singer “doesn’t care."
“The great thing is that Rocky doesn’t get all jealous and controlling about it, he thinks she should celebrate her body, he does all the time,” the source added of the rapper, 36. "He’s always telling her how she’s the hottest woman alive; he treats her like a literal Goddess, and that adds to her confidence too."
Fans can expect to have even more risqué photos from Rihanna filling up their Instagram feed in 2025. "She's not taking her foot off the gas anytime soon," the insider claimed.
The entertainer has gushed numerous times over how becoming a mother is the most important thing she's ever done. "They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," she gushed in a December 2023 interview.
After the power couple welcomed their second kiddo, their firstborn took a minute to adjust. "He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."
However, according to people in Rihanna's inner circle, she may want to try one more time to see if she gets a mini-me. “Her youngest is a year old now,” a separate source claimed. “She’s ready to take on another pregnancy and of course, it’s no secret she’d love to have a little girl so that’s part of the push to try again.”
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Rihanna.