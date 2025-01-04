Rihanna Has Never Felt Better After Welcoming 2 Sons With A$AP Rocky: 'She's Always Wanted Curves'

"She’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt s-----," a source spilled. "She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies she got them. Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving b---- so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill."

While some people think becoming a mother would make Rihanna more conservative, she nearly bared it all in her recent Savage X Fenty ads. Per the insider, the chart-topper ensures she takes time to be “the star of her ad campaigns.” But she does understand the photoshoots can get “erotic” and “push the envelope." However, the "S&M" singer “doesn’t care."