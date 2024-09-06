Everything Rihanna Has Said About Her Ninth Album

Rihanna's fans have been waiting for her ninth album, R9, to arrive. In fact, most of them started eyeing for it over five years ago.

In December 2018, the "Work" hitmaker answered "2019" when a fan asked her about the possible release date of her album. A few months later, a Vogue profile reignited the buzz by revealing Rihanna's plans to make reggae material.

"Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man," the profile read.

Two months later, Rolling Stone confirmed she was working on two albums: reggae and pop albums. At the time, her team reportedly got eight songs but wanted to add one more to complete it.

"[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers," a source told the outlet. "They’re only choosing 10 records. They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now. I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project."