Rihanna Leaves Fans Puzzled After Claiming She Didn't Intend to Reveal Her Pregnancy at the Super Bowl

“My jumper couldn’t zip up!” she said of the bright red ensemble she wore during the nationally broadcasted performance. “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told myself, ‘Just make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy, and [the bottom of the jumper] was baggy, but you know, the zip! It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”

However, the singer’s explanation did not seem to add up for many fans, as they recalled a pre-performance interview where she was asked if there would be any special guests.