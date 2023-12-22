Rihanna Leaves Fans Puzzled After Claiming She Didn't Intend to Reveal Her Pregnancy at the Super Bowl
Rihanna fans were left confused after the music sensation spilled she did not initially plan to reveal her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl performance.
The Fenty Beauty founder recently opened up about the situation, claiming she only ended up sharing the news so publicly because of a wardrobe malfunction.
“My jumper couldn’t zip up!” she said of the bright red ensemble she wore during the nationally broadcasted performance. “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told myself, ‘Just make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy, and [the bottom of the jumper] was baggy, but you know, the zip! It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”
However, the singer’s explanation did not seem to add up for many fans, as they recalled a pre-performance interview where she was asked if there would be any special guests.
“I’m thinking about bringing someone,” she said at the time.
Following the concert, the public interpreted her remark to be a reference to her baby, as Rihanna did not have any other artists out on stage with her.
“I love her DOWNN, but I do recall her saying she had a Surprise Guest for the show.. and last time I checked, she was the only one that performed,” one social media user wrote following the mother-of-two’s statements, while a second agreed, asking, “So who was the special guest then?”
Others wondered why the billionaire didn’t decide to wear another garment if she didn’t intend to share the news of her and A$AP Rocky’s second child.
“Acting like she can't afford a bigger jumper,” a user penned, while another added, “There wasn’t a fitting?”
Meanwhile, some fans came to the star’s defense, noting the Super Bowl fitting was likely far in advance and the “Umbrella” vocalist’s belly probably got bigger in that time.
“She might have grown between fittings,” one supporter penned, as another ranted, “She’s just saying she couldn’t zip her fit up because they plan their attire months in advance. But her body was showing too much so she had to pretty much reveal her pregnancy at that point.”
As OK! previously reported, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son in August. The pair now share Riot and their first son, RZA.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Fenty Savage X Fenty founder gushed over how much she loves being a mom to the two kiddos.
"They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," she dished.
The matriarch also admitted welcoming Riot to the family was initially tough for RZA, however, the boys are the best of friends now.
"He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."