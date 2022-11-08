OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Rihanna
OK LogoBABIES

Rihanna Gushes Over Her 'Happy' Baby, Reveals She Loves Seeing Him In The Morning

rihanna baby gushes
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 7 2022, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Just six months after Rihanna gave birth to a little boy, she can't stop gushing over her tot!

"Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they’re at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day," the singer, who is dating A$AP Rocky, said.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, the "We Found Love" songstress is cherishing little moments with her baby — and she is singing "freestyle" songs to him whenever possible.

"He’s amazing, he's a happy baby," she shared.

Ever since welcoming her tot in May, Rihanna may be interested in creating a fashion line for children.

"You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she said. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, 'OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard!' I got my own ideas."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Despite welcoming the child earlier this year, it seems like the brunette beauty is planning on keeping her son's name and face under wraps for quite some time.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’ve been going on some low-key date nights but are still focused on raising their baby boy. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being," a source dished. "They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the pop star, who is set to perform at the Super Bowl next year, is feeling as confident as ever!

"Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly," an insider revealed. "Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Rihanna about motherhood.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.