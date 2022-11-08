Rihanna Gushes Over Her 'Happy' Baby, Reveals She Loves Seeing Him In The Morning

These days, the "We Found Love" songstress is cherishing little moments with her baby — and she is singing "freestyle" songs to him whenever possible.

"He’s amazing, he's a happy baby," she shared.

Ever since welcoming her tot in May, Rihanna may be interested in creating a fashion line for children.

"You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she said. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, 'OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard!' I got my own ideas."