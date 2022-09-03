Lending A Hand! New Mom Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Tidy Up After Late Night Meal
The perfect customer! Rihanna enjoyed a late night snack at Caviar Russe with a group of friends on Thursday, September 1.
The "Dancing in the Dark" singer and six of her pals asked the upscale eatery to stay open past their usual hours, but Rihanna graciously helped the restaurant employees clean up after they were finished.
The Grammy Award winner ate caviar and sashimi bites while sipping champagne until around 2 A.M., according to a source, at which time she was spotted "helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late."
Rihanna hit up the hotspot in an oversized, blue jersey that had the words "no limit" emblazoned on the front. She paired the top with baggy, light-wash jeans and a red handbag. She also wore lace-up, red heels and accessorized the casual look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces.
This is one of several recent outings the new mom-of-one has been seen on since the birth of her and A$AP Rocky's son in May, although a source spilled the couple is spending most of their time at home with their sweet bundle of joy.
"They’ve been going on some low-key date nights but are still focused on raising their baby boy. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being," a source spilled in mid-August. "They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier."
The source also shared that Rihanna isn't feeling any pressure to lose her baby weight, noting she's "really embraced her body" since being pregnant. Added the source, "Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”