Lending A Hand! New Mom Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Tidy Up After Late Night Meal

The Grammy Award winner ate caviar and sashimi bites while sipping champagne until around 2 A.M., according to a source, at which time she was spotted "helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late."

Rihanna hit up the hotspot in an oversized, blue jersey that had the words "no limit" emblazoned on the front. She paired the top with baggy, light-wash jeans and a red handbag. She also wore lace-up, red heels and accessorized the casual look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces.