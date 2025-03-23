or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Rihanna
OK LogoCOUPLES

Rihanna 'Wants a 3-Day' Wedding Event in Order for Her and A$AP Rocky to 'Really Celebrate' and 'Make It Worthwhile for Guests' to Fly to Barbados

Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: mega
By:

March 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna has wedding planning on the brain!

"Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later," a source recently told a news outlet after the rapper wrapped up his felony assault case in February.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna wants day wedding asap rocky celebrate worthwhile guests fly barbados
Source: mega

Now that A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his assault case, the star and Rihanna are reportedly beginning to plan for a wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan," they continued. "They’ve talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be toward the end of the year."

The insider claimed the mom-of-two, 37, "wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out."

"They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig," the source added. "The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna wants day wedding asap rocky celebrate worthwhile guests fly barbados
Source: mega

An insider claimed the mom-of-two wants their nuptials to be a three-day event in Barbados.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider claimed the couple's two sons, Riot, 1, and RZA, 2, will have a role in the wedding ceremony.

As OK! reported, the two music artists first crossed paths at the MTV VMAs in 2012 or 2013, and she then starred in the 36-year-old rapper's music video for "Fashion Killa" — however, things remained platonic.

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"He asked me to be in a video. Virgil [Abloh] shot that. We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot," the "Umbrella" crooner explained in an interview. "And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time. I would wear his s---, he would show up to my launches."

It wasn't until 2019 that things left the friend zone.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna wants day wedding asap rocky celebrate worthwhile guests fly barbados
Source: mega

The stars were friends for years before things turned romantic in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships," the Fenty Beauty founder explained. "We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."

"I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, 'This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself,'" she continued. "COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna wants day wedding asap rocky celebrate worthwhile guests fly barbados
Source: mega

The couple shares sons Riot and RZA.

"Had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready," Rihanna spilled. "I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened."

Life & Style reported on the couple's rumored wedding ideas.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.