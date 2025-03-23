Rihanna 'Wants a 3-Day' Wedding Event in Order for Her and A$AP Rocky to 'Really Celebrate' and 'Make It Worthwhile for Guests' to Fly to Barbados
Rihanna has wedding planning on the brain!
"Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later," a source recently told a news outlet after the rapper wrapped up his felony assault case in February.
"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan," they continued. "They’ve talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be toward the end of the year."
The insider claimed the mom-of-two, 37, "wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out."
"They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig," the source added. "The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends."
The insider claimed the couple's two sons, Riot, 1, and RZA, 2, will have a role in the wedding ceremony.
As OK! reported, the two music artists first crossed paths at the MTV VMAs in 2012 or 2013, and she then starred in the 36-year-old rapper's music video for "Fashion Killa" — however, things remained platonic.
"He asked me to be in a video. Virgil [Abloh] shot that. We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot," the "Umbrella" crooner explained in an interview. "And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time. I would wear his s---, he would show up to my launches."
It wasn't until 2019 that things left the friend zone.
"We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships," the Fenty Beauty founder explained. "We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."
"I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, 'This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself,'" she continued. "COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family."
"Had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready," Rihanna spilled. "I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened."
Life & Style reported on the couple's rumored wedding ideas.