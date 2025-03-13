Rihanna Spills Out of Her Tiny Bikini Top as She Parties in Barbados for New Fenty x Puma Launch: Photos
Rihanna brought "Work" all the way back to her home country of Barbados, as she recently celebrated the launch of her new Fenty x Puma collection with a star-studded party.
On Tuesday, March 11, the "Diamonds" singer was spotted wearing a cleavage-baring bikini top while stepping out in a statement style for her latest fashion venture.
In photos obtained by OK!, Rihanna looked gorgeous in a see-through neon green tutu dress and a similarly shaded triangle bikini top, as she posed for pictures and partied with guests at the exclusive celebration.
Rihanna's unique design featured a baseball jersey detail and was accessorized with chunky jewelry and a stunning updo.
The "Umbrella" hitmaker topped off her ensemble with Puma Avanti LS sneakers from her latest collaboration with the footwear brand.
Several stars joined Rihanna in Barbados for the occasion — including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone, Love Island USA winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, influencer and model Achieng Agutu, actress Isan Elba, TikTok star Avani Gregg, actor Rickey Thompson, content creator Jaida Bunni and fashion designer Nate White.
Famous Puma athletes like WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith, as well as track stars Charokee Young and Shericka Jackson, were also in attendance at the exciting island event.
Rihanna's A-list party occurred just a few days after she marked International Women's Day with a sweet Instagram post about motherhood.
"By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles!" the 37-year-old captioned a post featuring photos of the legendary artist holding her and partner A$AP Rocky's two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1, moments after giving birth to them in the hospital in May 2022 and August 2023, respectively.
In the pictures, Rihanna looked a bit dressed up for the occasion, as she joked: "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening."
Things got a bit heated in the comments section of the upload after a hater used the opportunity to poke fun at the names of Rihanna's sons.
"I hate their names so bad," the critic snubbed, as the superstar simply clapped back: "OK Tatiana."
Rihanna's first pregnancy made headlines in January 2022, when she and the "Praise the Lord" rapper announced they were expecting their first child together after the "We Found Love" singer was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City alongside A$AP Rocky.
Her second pregnancy was iconically announced during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2023.
Back in February, Rihanna admitted her kids are daddy's boys while gushing over her beau.
"I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me," she told Harper’s Bazaar last month. "And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best."