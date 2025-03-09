Rihanna Displays Cleavage as She Shares Rare Post-Birth Photos of Sons RZA and Riot
Rihanna is showing off her curves while celebrating International Women’s Day!
On Saturday, March 8, the “Umbrella” singer uploaded rare photos of herself following the birth of sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.
In one image, the Grammy winner, 37, held Riot while lying in the hospital bed in pink sunglasses and a black tank top. The brunette beauty’s cleavage was on display as she tilted the camera at an up angle.
In another snap, the Fenty Beauty founder held RZA against her bare chest while donning gold and pearl necklaces.
“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA 2- Riot Rose,” she noted alongside the stills.
“And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening,” she quipped.
In response to the post, fans of the songstress gushed over the mother-of-two — who shares her sons with partner A$AP Rocky.
“Ngl I thought this was another successful hidden pregnancy 😫,” one person penned, referencing how the star kept the birth of her second child under wraps, while another echoed, “Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I’m going thru enough.”
“Yes to the giving birth in pearls Queen mother 😍🔥,” a third person gushed, as a fourth raved, “😍😍😍😍😍😍GIRL?????????? Look at u.”
“My sister did a full beat for all three births so I get it. If I ever have a child (IN THIS ECONOMY?!??!!), I’d be right there with you,” one more supporter added.
As OK! previously reported, the family-of-four recently got good news, as on February 18, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in the felony assault trial against him.
In 2021, the father-of-two was accused of shooting at his former childhood friend Terell Ephron on a corner of a Hollywood street.
Ephron claimed this was an assault as the bullet “grazed” his knuckles.
The rapper’s defense alleged it was a “warning shot” fired off by a fake gun from a music video shoot. The attorneys also claimed there were never real bullets in the prop.
Ephron did submit two shell casings as evidence into the case, however, no gun was submitted as evidence. Footage from the incident was also too blurry to determine what exactly occurred.
During the trial Judge Mark Arnold asked the jury to not let their opinions of stars influence their decision.
If he has been found guilty, the “Praise the Lord” vocalist could have faced up to 24 years in prison. Prior to the court proceedings, A$AP Rocky was given a plea deal of 180 days in jail that he turned down.