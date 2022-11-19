Va-Va-Voom! Rihanna Shows Off Toned Physique Months After Welcoming Her First Child
Motherhood has only made Rihanna more gorgeous! On Thursday, November 18, the superstar took to Instagram to share a sultry video modeling her latest designs from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line only months after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's baby boy.
RiRi stunned as she struck multiple different poses in a black lace tie up corset with her hair up and her signature red lip in order to promote her highly successful fashion line. The new mom also added a cool zip up jacket and dark sunglasses to spice up the look.
THANKS? CHRIS BROWN SENDS WARM WISHES TO EX RIHANNA AFTER GIVING BIRTH TO BABY BOY WITH A$AP ROCKY
Fans gawked at how amazing the "Umbrella" singer looked, with one writing, "NOW WHO SAID YOU CAN SLAY LIKE THIS?" and another adding, "Ten ten tens across the board!"
Other social media users went on to note just how lucky her baby daddy is to have her all to himself. "Asap rocky rubbing his hands like birdman 😂," one person pointed out while an additional follower penned, "Your man is very lucky 😫🔥❤️❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥."
Despite looking her absolute best, Rihanna, who has yet to reveal the name of her child, has not been too concerned about her body after welcoming her son in May. As OK! previously reported, the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performer has been completely focused on her "happy" kiddo.
ALMOST TIME! PREGNANT RIHANNA LOOKS READY TO POP AS SHE CELEBRATES MOTHER'S DAY WITH A$AP ROCKY
"Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly," an insider dished. "Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”
Rihanna gushed over her little man and how motherhood has changed her life in a recent interview. "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they’re at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day," the superstar explained. "He’s amazing, he's a happy baby."