Va-Va-Voom! Rihanna Shows Off Toned Physique Months After Welcoming Her First Child

Fans gawked at how amazing the "Umbrella" singer looked, with one writing, "NOW WHO SAID YOU CAN SLAY LIKE THIS?" and another adding, "Ten ten tens across the board!"

Other social media users went on to note just how lucky her baby daddy is to have her all to himself. "Asap rocky rubbing his hands like birdman 😂," one person pointed out while an additional follower penned, "Your man is very lucky 😫🔥❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."