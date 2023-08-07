'Complete Creep': Bill Maher Gets Backlash for Asking Riley Gaines to Describe Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas' Private Parts

Gaines tried to steer the conversation in another direction, but eventually the TV star noted of getting off topic, "I forget what the original question was. But I think it’s 'describe that c---.'"

"I was trying to run away from this question," she confessed. "Okay, a 6'4" male. But use your imagination…We can’t unsee it. I mean, being in that space with a male, it’s like a bad car wreck."

Throughout the chat, Gaines refused to acknowledge Thomas as a transgender woman and declared, "I do not believe trans women are women."