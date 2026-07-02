Rita Ora Scorches in Animal-Print Bikinis as She Poses for Hot Summer Photos: 'Needed a Soul Refresh'

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Rita Ora is on fire! The 35-year-old singer posed all over Greece in her recent Instagram dump from Thursday, July 2, cycling through a rotation of animal-print bikinis.

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Showing Her Wild Side

Source: MEGA,@ritaora/instagram Rita Ora vacationed in Greece wearing many animal print bikinis.

Lounging on a boat, she was seen wearing a sequin-covered, gray snakeskin-print string bikini. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, black sunnies, a green bandana tied in her hair and red short shorts. Ora appeared to be joined by a few friends for the boat excursion, soaking up the summer sun and dancing to music as the Greek landscape surrounded them. Later in the carousel, she was pictured wearing another animal print bikini — this time in cheetah. She posed for a selfie with a female friend, with a black bandana in her hair and pink statement earrings. Last, but certainly not least, she showed off her toned figure in yet another animal-print bikini. This one was mismatched, accessorized with simple gold necklaces, black sunglasses and the same black bandana.

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'A Soul Refresh'

Source: @ritaora/instagram Rita Ora's fans commented on how 'stunning' she looked.

Ora captioned her sizzling post, "Needed a soul refresh - sun, bikinis and music…💫☀️." Her 16 million followers were obsessed with the glimpse into her summer vacation. "Hottest girl to be alive rn reets 😍🔥," one fan said. With another adding, "I love this so much !!! I hope u had a fab time u deserve queen xo." A third raved, "Body is amazing 🔥🔥🔥." "You look absolutely stunning as always ❤️🔥," a fourth commented.

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What Rita Ora Has Been Up To

Source: MEGA Rita Ora is in Europe for a summer festival tour.

The post comes as she kicks off her European Summer Music Tour, which she announced on her Instagram at the end of May. She is set to headline and perform at multiple festivals throughout Europe. Her first stop was at the Isle of Wight Festival in the U.K. on June 20, with her next appearance being at the Sommerfest der Autostadt in Germany on July 3. The tour, which goes through August 14, has her performing in Spain, Austria and Poland, along with a few other places.

'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland'

Source: MEGA Rita Ora's latest film 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' premieres July 16 on Disney Channel and hits Disney+ the next day.